On Tuesday, November 12, 2019 George J. Foble, Jr. age 92 of Timonium. Beloved husband of Audrey M. (nee Kresslein) Foble of 57 years; devoted father of the late Mark Flury Foble; brother of William M. Foble and the late James L. Foble; loving son of the late Veronica E. (nee Keene) Foble and the late George J. Foble, Sr.; brother in law of Bob Palumbi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, November 16 from 5-8 PM and Sunday, November 17 from 1-3 and 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Avenue, Towson on Monday, November 18 beginning at 10 AM. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps Honors to follow in the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, in memory of George's son Mark, memorial contributions may be made to the of Maryland, Heaver Plaza, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093-6007 or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019