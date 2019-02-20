|
On February 17, 2019 George J. Kraus beloved husband of Concetta M. Kraus (nee DiLeonardi); devoted father of Margaret F. Barczak and her husband Robert, Nancy E. Evans and her husband Theodore; loving grandfather of Robert Barczak, Jr. and Meghan Barczak, Joseph Barczak and Pippa Sykes, Christina Boyle and Randall Boyle, Michael Evans and Daniel Evans; dear great-grandfather of Finn Boyle; devoted brother of Marie Wilcox and the late Anna Buddenbohn; he is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26), on Sunday, February 24 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Monday, February 25 at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his name to a . www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019