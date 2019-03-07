Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
George J. Kues Sr.

George Jacob Kues Sr. (Geo), 78, died peacefully on Wednesday March 6th 2019 at his home in Ellicott City, MD. He is survived by his wife Sharon and three children Dean (Vicki), Theresa (Jamie), Kathleen (Jimmy). Also survived by five grandchildren Jaimie, Jeremy, Cortnie, Cody, Cory; and one great-granddaughter Serenity Rose. Family and friends are invited to gather at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Friday, March 8th from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Cares, 11311 McCormick Rd #350, Hunt Valley MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
