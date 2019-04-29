|
|
On April 28, 2019, George James Charlsen, Sr. of Linthicum; beloved husband of the late Ethel F. (Armacost) Charlsen; devoted father of Lyne Charlsen, Jim Charlsen and George Charlsen, Jr. (Michele); loving grandfather of Ula Gehret, Chloe and Nick Charlsen; and dear brother of the late Jack Charlsen. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Tuesday, April 30th, from 3-5&7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Entombment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. For more information please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2019