Home

POWERED BY

Services
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Resources
More Obituaries for George Charlsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George James Charlsen Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

George James Charlsen Sr. Notice
On April 28, 2019, George James Charlsen, Sr. of Linthicum; beloved husband of the late Ethel F. (Armacost) Charlsen; devoted father of Lyne Charlsen, Jim Charlsen and George Charlsen, Jr. (Michele); loving grandfather of Ula Gehret, Chloe and Nick Charlsen; and dear brother of the late Jack Charlsen. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Tuesday, April 30th, from 3-5&7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Entombment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. For more information please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now