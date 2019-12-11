Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
On December 9, 2019, George John Morman, 75, of Linthicum; devoted husband of 55 years to Dorothy Steck Morman; loving father of Kimberly Calpin and her husband, Mick, Brian Morman and his wife, Leticia; beloved grandfather of Jamie and Douglas Owen, Erin and Michael Alascio, Shelby, Natalia and Daniel Morman; and cherished great-grandfather of Dresden and Jaxx Owen, Kayden Morman, Aubree and Gavin Alascio and Roman Hicks. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Morman.

The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Friday, Dec. 13th , from 4-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, 11:30 AM, in the funeral home chapel with visitation prior from 10:30-11:30 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to by visiting . For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
