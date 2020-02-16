Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
915 Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD
George John Walters Sr.


1919 - 2020
George John Walters Sr. Notice
George John Walters, Sr., age 100 of Sykesville, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Fairhaven in Sykesville. Born March 8, 1919 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Svec) Walters. He was the husband of the late Henrietta Jean (Parker) Walters.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Steve Hedges, son, Dr. George J. Walters, Jr., daughter-in-law, Dr. Melanie Walters, and grandchildren, Christopher, Mary Elizabeth and Catherine Walters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 9:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the catholic .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
