On March 16, 2019, George Philip Kell, formerly of Essex and Federal Hill; husband of Carol Rogers Field; dad of Selina Ruth Kell (Kathleen Gondarowski), Matthew Hall Kell (Janice Hardy) and Amanda Kell (John Lee). Other survivors include granddaughter Selina Lee and stepson Walker Field. Son of the late Lewis Earl Kell and Irma Rothe Kell. There will be a service June 8 at 1 p.m. in The Great Hall of McDowell Hall at St. John's College in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Project HOPE, 255 Carter Hall Lane, P.O. Box 250, Millwood, Va., 22646, or to St. John's College, https://community.stjohnscollege.edu/giving.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019
