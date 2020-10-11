1/1
George Kenneth Zimmerman Sr.
1936 - 2020
GEORGE K. ZIMMERMAN, SR, 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Oct 1, 2020. He was born Nov 1, 1936 of Roland Zimmerman and Catherine Dailey in Balto. MD. George is remembered as being a devoted husband, father, and Pop-Pop. He is survived by his wife of 64 yrs, Mary; as well as his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. For a detailed obituary and information on services, sharing memories and sending condolences to the family, please visit Kays-Ponger Funeral Home Punta Gorda at www.kayspongerpg.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home & Cremation Services
635 E Marion Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1133
