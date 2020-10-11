GEORGE K. ZIMMERMAN, SR, 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Oct 1, 2020. He was born Nov 1, 1936 of Roland Zimmerman and Catherine Dailey in Balto. MD. George is remembered as being a devoted husband, father, and Pop-Pop. He is survived by his wife of 64 yrs, Mary; as well as his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. For a detailed obituary and information on services, sharing memories and sending condolences to the family, please visit Kays-Ponger Funeral Home Punta Gorda at www.kayspongerpg.com
.