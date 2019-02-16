Home

George Kurisky Notice
On February 12, 2019, George Anthony Kurisky, beloved husband of JoAnn Kurisky; devoted father of George Kurisky, Jr. and his wife Kay, Paul Kurisky and his wife Jennifer, and Karen Hardebeck and her husband Jason; cherished grandfather of Haley and Holly Kurisky, Kaitlyn and Emily Kurisky, and Nick and Ally Hardebeck.A Receiving of Friends will be held at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Saturday, February 23 from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 to 4 PM. Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation or the Johns Hopkins Melanoma Program (the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
