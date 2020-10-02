1/
George L. Baldwin
1927 - 2020
George L. Baldwin, age 92 of Forest Hill, MD died on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hart Heritage Estate Assisted Living in Forest Hill. He was the husband of Charlotte H. Baldwin (deceased) with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born on November 25, 1927 in Kennett Square, MD, he was a son of the late Elmer T. Baldwin and Marie Baldwin (Turner). George and Charlotte lived in Hagerstown, MD from 1952 to 1983 where he worked in communications with CSX Transportation while raising their four sons. A longtime member of the Emory United Methodist Church, Mr. Baldwin was an elder while at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hagerstown.

He is survived by: His four sons: Ronald L. Baldwin (Ron) and his wife, Jeanette of Monkton, MD, Paul D. Baldwin and his wife, Jodie of Tallahassee, FL, Lawrence C. Baldwin (Larry) and his wife, Diane of New Bern, NC and Raymond A. Baldwin (Ray) and his wife, Christa of Charlotte, NC.

George enjoyed following the lives of his eight grandchildren: Julia Taylor (husband Brian), Laura Scharle (husband Brian), Brian Baldwin (wife Ryann), Andrew Baldwin, Randie Williams (husband Derek), Mitchell Baldwin, Emily Baldwin and Gregory Baldwin (fiancee' Anna St. Onge). Charlotte and George have two great grandsons: Patrick Scharle and Logan Williams.

George is also survived by one sister, Elsie Dilworth of Delta, PA and was preceded in death by two siblings, Charles and Earl Baldwin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Emory Methodist Church, 911 Cherry Hill Road, Street, Maryland. 21154

Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
