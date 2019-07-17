|
|
On July 9, 2019 George L. Good Sr passed away. He was the devoted husband of Susie (Helen) Good (nee Guzzo); beloved Father of George L. Good Jr, Aubrey K. Good and Alexandra K. Faust (nee Good), and Father-In-Law of Davene K. Good and Raymond C. Faust III; loving Grandfather of Matthew L. Good, Meredith A. Good, Anne Peyton Good, Alexandra (Lexie) S. Good, Raymond (Ford) C. Faust IV and Christian J. Faust.
Internment will be private, immediate family only.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 West Chesapeake Avenue, Towson, MD 21204.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities: Assistance Center of Towson Churches (ACTC), 120 W Pennsylvania Ave, Towson, MD 21204 (www.actconline.info); Helping Up Mission, 1029 E Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 (www.helpingupmission.org); or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD, 21403 (www.cbf.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019