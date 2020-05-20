George L. Reynolds
1942 - 2020
George Lewis Reynolds, 77, of Frankford, DE, formerly of Ellicott City, MD, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

He was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 7, 1942 to George "Sam" Lewis Reynolds and Mildred Rita (nee Krepps) Hayden. George graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., class of 1960.

George worked for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing for 26 years as an electrician and machinist until his retirement. Prior to that, he worked for the Washington Star newspaper as a stereotyper and electrician. George was a proud union member, serving his local as a shop steward and treasurer. He also served his community at the Bethesda Volunteer Fire Department in the early 1960s.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (nee Clancy) Reynolds; his children, John Reynolds (Valerie), Margaret Reynolds, Patrick Reynolds, and Jessica Reynolds; 7 grandchildren, Christopher, Conor, Catharine, Madeleine, Branham, Lilyana, and Clancy; and his sister, Kathleen Reynolds.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date once the restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions in George's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE, 19963

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
