George L. Roettger, a retired insurance executive and World War II Navy veteran passed away peacefully with family and friends on December 22. Mr. Roettger would have celebrated his 94th birthday on 12/30. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years Rita Rehak Roettger, mother Margaret and father George Roettger. He retired as a District Manager after 25 years with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. George was a faithful servant of the Catholic Church, past member of the Sons of Italy and Appian Society, Knights of Columbus-Alhambra and past president of the Ridgely Condominium Association. He is survived by many cousins and Godsons; Robert Roettger, John Lombardi, and Charles Klausmeyer.
A service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Towson will be held on 12/26 at 10:00am, followed by a graveside service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 24, 2019