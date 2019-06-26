Home

George L. Shue of Churchville, Maryland passed on May 23 after a short illness. He spent his life in Harford County. He is survived by his son Christopher, and his devoted wife of 55 years. He graduated from University of Delaware and served as Chief of the Office of Engineering in the Federal Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and the US Mint. He was known for his brilliant memory. His body has been donated to the Maryland Anatomy Gifts Registry with emphasis on research of deadly brain tumors. The family believes this will leave a lasting memory. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Saint Jude's Childrens Hospital.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
