On April 30th, 2020, Lt. Colonel George Anthony Lahey, a resident of Acts-Fairhaven, passed away at age 88.
George was born on November 14, 1931 in Sedalia, MO to Edward Andrew and Mae (Murphy) Lahey. George was commissioned as an officer in the US Army and served for 20 years, retiring in 1972 as a Lt. Colonel with awards including the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. George then began his second career as an attorney, first in private practice and later as the County Attorney in Carroll County, MD until 1997. In 1953, George married Dorothy Frances Waghorne, and they celebrated their 67th anniversary in February. George is predeceased by his parents and five siblings and by his son, James Edward. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his children, Ellen McAvoy (Glenn), Muriel Kneib (Tom), Laura Gallagher (Brett), daughter-in-law, Lana, and Matthew Lahey (Carol), fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Peg Hengesbaugh, and many nieces and nephews. George will be remembered by all who knew him as a man who was loyal to God, his country, his family, and especially to his beautiful bride and lifelong companion, Dorothy. A service with military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
George was born on November 14, 1931 in Sedalia, MO to Edward Andrew and Mae (Murphy) Lahey. George was commissioned as an officer in the US Army and served for 20 years, retiring in 1972 as a Lt. Colonel with awards including the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. George then began his second career as an attorney, first in private practice and later as the County Attorney in Carroll County, MD until 1997. In 1953, George married Dorothy Frances Waghorne, and they celebrated their 67th anniversary in February. George is predeceased by his parents and five siblings and by his son, James Edward. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his children, Ellen McAvoy (Glenn), Muriel Kneib (Tom), Laura Gallagher (Brett), daughter-in-law, Lana, and Matthew Lahey (Carol), fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Peg Hengesbaugh, and many nieces and nephews. George will be remembered by all who knew him as a man who was loyal to God, his country, his family, and especially to his beautiful bride and lifelong companion, Dorothy. A service with military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.