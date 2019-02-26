|
On February 22, 2019, George Mortimer Irwin, Jr. of Sykesville,beloved husband of Marilyn Jane Merkle Irwin, devoted father of Geoffrey (Dawn) Irwin, Michael (Lora) Irwin, and Mark (Karla) Irwin, loving grandfather of Garrison, Delaney, Ryan, Justin, Kaitlyn, Sydney, Hayden, and Jackson Irwin, and dear brother of Mary Jane Chesek. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and on Saturday from 1-2pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. The Freedom District Lions Club will hold a brief service at the funeral home on Friday at 3:45pm. The Freedom Masonic Lodge will hold a brief service on Friday at 7:45pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. Those desiring may make contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157,Wesley Freedom Church, 961 Johnsville Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784, or to ,1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019