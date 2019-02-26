Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for George IRWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George M. IRWIN Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

George M. IRWIN Jr. Notice
On February 22, 2019, George Mortimer Irwin, Jr. of Sykesville,beloved husband of Marilyn Jane Merkle Irwin, devoted father of Geoffrey (Dawn) Irwin, Michael (Lora) Irwin, and Mark (Karla) Irwin, loving grandfather of Garrison, Delaney, Ryan, Justin, Kaitlyn, Sydney, Hayden, and Jackson Irwin, and dear brother of Mary Jane Chesek. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm and on Saturday from 1-2pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. The Freedom District Lions Club will hold a brief service at the funeral home on Friday at 3:45pm. The Freedom Masonic Lodge will hold a brief service on Friday at 7:45pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. Those desiring may make contributions to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157,Wesley Freedom Church, 961 Johnsville Rd., Eldersburg, MD 21784, or to ,1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now