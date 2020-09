George Martin Albany, 75, of Belcamp, MD passed away on September 6, 2020. George was the loving spouse of Carol Albany; father of Jennifer (Eric) Albany Palm, Jessica (Leonard) Albany Ottone and George (Lisa Percy) Albany, Jr.; and brother of John Albany and the late Leonard Albany Jr. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Aberdeen Lioness Lions Club. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com