Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
George Michel Sr. Notice
On September 17, 2019, George Bernard Michel, Sr., beloved husband of Mary L. Michel (nee Mihm); devoted father of Mary Evans (Jeff), George Michel, Jr. (Beth), Kim Michel, Roger Michel (Teri), Judith Schulte (Scott); loving grandfather of Robert and Michael Evans (Amanda), Larissa and Kate Michel, and George, Heidi and Michael Schulte; cherished great grandfather of Clara Evans; dear brother of Barbara Mary Clark and the late John Michel.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, September 22nd from 2 to 5 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ursula Catholic Church on Monday, September 23rd, 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.gilchristcares.org or at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
