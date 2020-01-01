|
|
George P. Greger, 92, of Hanover, PA, and formerly of Catonsville, MD, died Thursday, December 26, 2019.
George is survived by his children, George P. Greger - Holt and wife Nansi of Pittsboro, NC, Stephen R. Greger and wife Amanda of Elmira, NY and Deborah G. Miller of Sykesville, MD; 3 grandchildren, Casey Bernath, Jessica Greger, and Erin Greger; three step-grandchildren, Cody Ripley, Chase Ripley, and Owen Ripley; two great granddaughters, Rose Marie Bernath and Eden James Bernath; and one sister, Josephine 'Pheen' Penecale. He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Greger; two brothers, John & Bobby Greger; and a sister, Marie Penecale.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Rd., Hannover, PA. Visitation from 10-11 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in George's name to the Homewood Benevolent Fund, 425 Westminster Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.
Condolences may be left at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020