On August 3, 2020, George Pohlman, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late A. Joan Pohlman (nee Dittmar); devoted father of Leslie Pohlman, Julie Pohlman Langis and her husband Randy, and Mary Beth Jenkins and her husband Peter; loving grandfather of Andrew Langis, Elizabeth Wharton, Noah Walker, Henry Walker, and Caroline Walker; cherished great grandfather of Sophia Langis, Wells "Jake" Wharton and Luke Langis; dear brother of Julia Persky.
Due to Coronavirus, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.gilchristcares.org