George Pohlman Jr.
On August 3, 2020, George Pohlman, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late A. Joan Pohlman (nee Dittmar); devoted father of Leslie Pohlman, Julie Pohlman Langis and her husband Randy, and Mary Beth Jenkins and her husband Peter; loving grandfather of Andrew Langis, Elizabeth Wharton, Noah Walker, Henry Walker, and Caroline Walker; cherished great grandfather of Sophia Langis, Wells "Jake" Wharton and Luke Langis; dear brother of Julia Persky.

Due to Coronavirus, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Gilchrist Hospice at www.gilchristcares.org

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 6, 2020.
