|
|
On July 29, 2019 George Milton Price, beloved father of Carrie A. Price and Laura M. Szymanski and her husband Tim, cherished grandfather of Maggie and Tucker Szymanski, dear companion of Kay Wood, loving brother of Dottie Smith and her husband Stan. Also survived by his loving nephews; Steve and Wayne Smith.
The funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Ave on Thursday at 7 PM. Service followed by cremation. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. at the funeral home. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019