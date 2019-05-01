|
|
George Quesenberry, 90, of Elliston, VA and formerly of Timonium, MD passed away on April 28, 2019; beloved husband of the late Florence "Flo" Quesenberry; loving father of Brian L. Quesenberry, Diana L. Tedder; Dear brother of Fred H. Quesenberry, Clara Mary Troutt, Jean Q. Stump, Joyce F. Jones; Cherished grandfather of Andrew B. and Ryan B. Quesenberry, Patrick G. Quesenberry, and Cole Thomas.The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, May 4 from 10 to 11 am at which a time a George's life celebration will be at 11 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 1, 2019