|
|
Mr. George R. Floyd died February 16, 2020 at the age of 88 at his home in Brightwood, a retirement community in North Baltimore. Mr. Floyd, a Virginia native, lived for over 50 years at Burleigh Cottage in Howard County on his wife's family farm. Mrs. Floyd, the former Alicia Lee Iverson, died in 2013 of Alzheimer's. Mr. Floyd was the third son of Mr. and Mrs. Hoge Allen Floyd and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cecil Mapp and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Edward Tankard Floyd of "Happy Union", all of Northampton County, Virginia.
Mr. Floyd came to Baltimore in the 1950's working as an agent for the Navy Department and later became employed by Robert Garrett and Sons, investment bankers, as a registered representative until he was asked by Alexander Brown and Sons to open a branch office for the Firm in the new city of Columbia which he managed for 15 years. Returning to the main office in Baltmore, Mr. Floyd advanced rapidly through the ranks becoming a Managing Director. After the purchase of Alex Brown by Deutsche Bank, he joined Brown Advisory, which was really an off shoot of Alex Brown's, until his death as a partner of the Firm and as a senior financial advisor for both at home and in many foreign countries.
As a member of the class of 1952 at V.P.I., Mr. Floyd graduated with a degree in Business. He was a member of the Cadet Corps and in the ROTC programs which, upon graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Infantry. For almost two years, he was assigned to various Army posts in the country eventually being promoted to 1st Lieutenant.
Mr. Floyd's family arrived in this country from Wales in 1623 and settled on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, owning various properties until about 200 years years ago they purchased a place named "Happy Union" near Nassawadox, Virginia which is still owned by the family. Mr. Floyd's collateral ancestors were those responsible for the establishment of Floyd County in Southwest Virginia as well as William Floyd of Long Island, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
Mr. Floyd has served two terms on the Board of Oldfields School in Sparks, Maryland and as an Episcopalian, has been a communicant of St. John's Church in Ellicott City for more than 50 years.
Mr. Floyd's avocation was always on the side of preservation. As a member of Preservation Maryland, he and a close friend, Edwin Warfield Gramkow restored an important 18th century house in Howard County named Waverly. The house is now owned by Howard County and used primarily for public functions. When they first saw the house in was in terrible condition. But with fundraising efforts and several generous donors, they were able to restore the property to somewhat it's former glory. The house had been built by John Eager Howard as a wedding present to his dear son and daughter-in-law, a Ridgely from Hampton.
Mr. Floyd has been a subscriber, for many years, to the Bachelor's Cotillion of Baltimore and a member of the Maryland Club and Elkridge Club.
Mr. Floyd is survived by a daughter, Eleanor Iverson Floyd Fulton and her husband Michael of Carroll County, a son Richard Edward Tankard Floyd and his wife Jennifer of Durango, CO, and grandchildren Leyland Alexander Fulton, Michael Patrick Fulton, Peyton Iverson Floyd, and Kendall Durant Floyd.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Rd., Ellicott City, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020