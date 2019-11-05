|
On November 2, 2019, George R. Harrison; beloved husband of Nancy Harrison; devoted father of Kenneth Harrison and wife Kim and Daniel Harrison; step-father of Amy Rohrbough and her husband Troy and their sons; son-in-law of Frank Kujawa, Sr. and the late Cecelia Kujawa; dear brother-in law of Karen Reynolds and her late husband Tom, Edward Bajkowski and wife JoAnn, Frank Kujawa, Jr. and wife Linda, Michael Kujawa and wife Roechel; uncle of Frank and Ben Kujawa, Anastasia Lake and husband Kyle and their daughter Leah and Ryun Kujawa. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Entombment Oak Lawn Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 5, 2019