Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity)
George R. Pollock Notice
On November 1, 2019, George Robert Pollock, of Glen Burnie; loving father of Elizabeth Swann and her husband, Alan, Robert Pollock and his wife, Leslie, Joseph Pollock and Mary Pollock; their beloved mother, Louise Pollock; cherished brother of Mary B. and Juliana Pollock; cherished grandfather of seven; and loving great-grandfather of seven.

The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Tuesday, Nov. 5th, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Weds., Nov. 6th, 10 AM, at Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly Holy Trinity). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For condolences, please

visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 4, 2019
