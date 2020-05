On May 10, 2020, George R. Weir Sr., husband of Mrs. Frances Weir; father of George R. Weir Jr., Denise January and her husband William; grandfather of Jason Weir and wife Krystal, Steven Weir, Kayla January and fiancée Steven Stavrou, and Matthew January; great-grandfather of Alexia and Eveline; brother of Gloria Wright and husband Raymond, and Robert Weir and wife Barbara.Family visitation with LIMITED guests will be on Thursday 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A family graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Oaklawn Cemetery, Dundalk; Pastor Kristi King will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com