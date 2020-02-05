|
It is with great sadness the family of George Eugene Shillman Sr. (Gene) announce his passing on January 31, 2020 at the age of 73.
Gene lived in San Tan Valley Arizona since 2009, born and raised in Perryman, Md. Gene lived and worked throughout Harford County. He was predeceased by his parents George A. Shillman and Norma Ricketts Shillman Jaeger.
He is survived by his brother N.Leslie Shillman of Hilton Head SC, wife Brenda of 31 years, his children: Barkley Creighton, George Shillman Jr., Brian Shillman all of Harford County, Tyler Shillman of San Tan Valley Az. and step-son Robert Sayre of Umatilla Florida. 6 Grandchildren: Michael Holder, Camden Creighton, Chase and Grant Shillman, Noah and Liam Shillman, and 1 great-grandson, Greyson Holder, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene worked for Jaeger Inc. of Aberdeen from the age of 17 as a laborer until becoming owner and CEO until its closing in 2008. He loved his work and his many loyal employees.
He had a passion for street rods beginning as a teenager, continuing throughout his life, especially his 41 Willys. He loved racing his Willys and attending many car shows. Gene was a devoted family man and friend, he never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Gene suffered from Alzheimer's for the last two years of his life, finally succumbing to the disease peacefully. Per Gene's wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service, he just hoped to be remembered with kindness and a little laughter, as he loved to laugh and tell stories.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory would be asked to do so to Cranberry United Methodist Church in Perryman, MD. where Gene and his family attended as a child and he married Brenda. God Bless.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020