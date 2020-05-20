On May 19, 2020 George M. Sparwasser, Sr. passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna M. Sparwasser; devoted father of George M. Sparwasser, II, Frank C. Sparwasser and his wife Peggy, Lorraine A. Gorman and her husband Frank, and Evelyn M. Rosenquist and her husband Benjamin; cherished grandfather of Shelly, Mariah, Christy, Natalie, and Tori; loving great-grandfather of Keegan; beloved son of the late Moris and Josephine Sparwasser; dear brother of the late William "Bill" Sparwasser and his wife Carolyn. George was a proud veteran of the US Air Force. He served from 1952-1956 obtaining the rank of Airman First Class, and he served in the Korean War.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014, on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Services and interment will be private. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Seasons Hospice Foundation, Donation Processing Center, 8537 Solution Ctr. Chicago, IL 60677. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.