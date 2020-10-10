On October 7, 2020 George Stoll, Jr., beloved husband of the late Betty Stoll (nee Leech) and devoted father of George Stoll, III, Elizabeth Boffen, Charles Stoll and Leslie McKee. Loving father-in-law of Geri Stoll, Jim Boffen, Terry Stoll and Sonny McKee, Jr. Loving grandfather of Liza & Dimiter Boffen-Yordanov, Beth George-Ann Boffen, C.J. Stoll, Andy & Kelly Stoll, Michael Stoll, Christina & Tom Harris, great grandfather of Georga Boffen-Yordanov, Mike, Matt & Kathleen Harris and great great grandfather of Harley & Henry Harris. His five sisters and one brother pre-deceased him.
Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A. 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Sunday, October11th, from 2 to 8 P.M.(Due to COVID all must be wearing a face mask to enter building). All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, October 12th, at 9 A.M. in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donation in his memory to Dementia Society of America
P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 (www.dementiasocietyofamericia.org/donate
) OR American Legion Post 183, P.O. Box 28216 Parkville, MD 21234. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com