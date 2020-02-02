Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Church of The Redeemer
5603 N. Charles St
Baltimore, MD
George Van Buskirk
On January 26, 2020, George Van Buskirk, beloved husband of Jean Dungan Van Buskirk; devoted father of Margot Van Buskirk Hoerner (Eric), Barbara J. Van Buskirk (Marcelo de Jesus), and the late Laura Jane Van Buskirk; loving grandfather of 6; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Church of The Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210, Saturday, March 14th, 2 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore at 4549a.blackbaudhosting.com/4549a/MZF or Roland Park Community Foundation at www.rolandpark.org/RPCF.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
