|
|
On January 26, 2020, George Van Buskirk, beloved husband of Jean Dungan Van Buskirk; devoted father of Margot Van Buskirk Hoerner (Eric), Barbara J. Van Buskirk (Marcelo de Jesus), and the late Laura Jane Van Buskirk; loving grandfather of 6; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Church of The Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210, Saturday, March 14th, 2 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore at 4549a.blackbaudhosting.com/4549a/MZF or Roland Park Community Foundation at www.rolandpark.org/RPCF.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020