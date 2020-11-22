George Van Fossen Schwab (Van), FAIA, beloved husband of the late Helen Spalding Schwab, father of eight, and prominent Baltimore architect died peacefully at Gilchrist Center in Towson on Wednesday November 11, 2020. He was 98. Van was born and raised in Washington, DC and was the son of loving parents James Edward and Mary Elizabeth Van Fossen Schwab. Born in 1922 he attended the Sidwell Friends School and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1941. Shortly after enrolling at the University of Pennsylvania, he left college to enlist in the US Army. He served in Manilla in the Philippine Islands during WWII where he survived a near death episode from dysentery. After his discharge in 1946, he married the love of his life the former Helen Spalding Smith of Roland Park. He then resumed his studies in architecture at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1948 with Major Honors. After a stint with James R. Edmunds, Architects he opened his own firm, Van Fossen Schwab, Inc., in 1957. Van Fossen Schwab, Architect teamed in a joint venture with Tatar and Kelly, Architects for the design of the award-winning Maryland Pavilion for the 1964 World's Fair in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. Schwab next designed the Kuwait Embassy, on Tilden Street and the Van Ness Center, both in Washington, DC in 1965. Van was one of the original civic leaders in the efforts to revitalize Baltimore's inner harbor during the 1960's. He served as President of the Baltimore Chapter of the AIA in 1960 and was made a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 1969. Later in his career he was Vice President of TAA (The Architectural Affiliation) with his friend and contemporary Peter G. Christie, AIA, RIBA.



Van was an avid sailor and enjoyed a variety of marine recreations. In his youth he and his brother Jim built their own 12-foot Hawaiian surfboards in 1936 and joined a small vanguard of east coast surfers. He also built and raced a 12-foot sloop he named "Birdie" after his mother. Van and Penny reared their eight children sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. He loved recounting the story of he and Penny sailing through a waterspout during a tornado just off the Severn River. Van loved being with family and friends and entertaining them with limitless repertoire funny stories.



He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Helen (Penny) Spalding Schwab and his elder brother James Edward Schwab. He is survived by his younger brother the Reverend Anthony Wayne Schwab of Plattsburg, NY, three daughters, Diana Van Fossen Sherman of New York, Kathleen Conwell Novak of Hampton, and Beverly Anne Ottenritter of Sparks; five sons, George Van Fossen Schwab Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Noel Patrick Schwab of Santa Monica, CA, Peter Janney Schwab of Parkton, MD, Christopher Scott Schwab of Sydney, AU, and David Michael Schwab of Sparks, MD; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Burial is private and will take place at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills. In lieu of Memorial Gifts please direct your contributions to the attention of (and make checks payable to) Leslie Habaicht at 1534 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234. Your contribution will be given to the Brightview Towson, Associate Holiday Fund.



