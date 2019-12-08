|
|
On November 30, 2019, George Wesley Gephart passed away peacefully at age 94. Preceded in death by his loving parents George Frederick and Helen Grafflin Gephart; step-father Leslie Storck Tillman; and beloved wife of 66 years, Nancy Mairs Gephart. Survived by his loving sons George Jr. (Elizabeth), Angus (Mary Stuart) and John; grandchildren Nolan Mangan (Greg), Nancy, Elizabeth, Alexander (Maura) and Charles (Jamie) Gephart; great-grandchildren Edward and Wesley Mangan, and Shannon Gephart; and a lifetime of wonderful friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3 PM at the Church of the Redeemer (Main Sanctuary), 5603 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210, with a Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to the Blakehurst Residents' Scholarship Foundation, Inc., 1055 West Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 8, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020