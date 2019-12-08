Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer (Main Sanctuary)
5603 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD
George W. Gephart Notice
On November 30, 2019, George Wesley Gephart passed away peacefully at age 94. Preceded in death by his loving parents George Frederick and Helen Grafflin Gephart; step-father Leslie Storck Tillman; and beloved wife of 66 years, Nancy Mairs Gephart. Survived by his loving sons George Jr. (Elizabeth), Angus (Mary Stuart) and John; grandchildren Nolan Mangan (Greg), Nancy, Elizabeth, Alexander (Maura) and Charles (Jamie) Gephart; great-grandchildren Edward and Wesley Mangan, and Shannon Gephart; and a lifetime of wonderful friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3 PM at the Church of the Redeemer (Main Sanctuary), 5603 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210, with a Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to the Blakehurst Residents' Scholarship Foundation, Inc., 1055 West Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21204. Arrangements by Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 8, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
