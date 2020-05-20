George W. Harkins
1954 - 2020
GEORGE W. HARKINS, 66 of Dover, PA, formerly of Pylesville, MD, was suddenly called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of

Judy Miller-Harkins with whom he had shared nearly 5 years of marriage.

Born on February 9, 1954 in Fallston, MD, he was one of seven children born to Margaret (Markline) Harkins of Whiteford, MD and the late Edgar Irving Harkins, Jr., as well as a 1972 graduate of North Harford High School in Pylesville, MD.

In his adolescence years, George was active on the Pylesville family dairy farm and was a 4-H club member working with Ayrshire dairy cattle as his projects. He received numerous awards and had been recognized for many achievements. He continued his love for the 4-H program serving on the board of directors for the 4-H Camp of Harford County and was a dedicated supporter of the 4-H All Star Program. True to his agricultural heritage, George served on the board of directors for the Harford County Farm Fair where he continued later as a director emeritus and was a staunch supporter of the FFA program. He was a co-chairman of the Shepherd's Auction held at the annual Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival and had served on the Eastern National Livestock Fair Committee. A carpenter, George had been known as a jack of all trades having many talents; he had been employed by various businesses.

Additional surviving family members include:

Three children-

Ryan Harkins of Stewartstown, PA

Robin (Brad) Corzatt of Berwick, IL

Missy (Robb) Altenburg of Jarrettsville, MD

Eight grandchildren-

Tanner and Camryn Harkins

Madison, Logan and Mallory Corzatt

Jarrett, Noah and Marissa Altenburg

Five siblings-

Betsy (Tom) Galbreath of Street, MD

Ed (Nancy) Harkins of Whiteford, MD

Kathleen (Bill) Scott of Elkton, MD

Janet Smyers of Frederick, MD

Charles (Jean) Harkins of Edgewood, MD

Ten adoring nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Harkins in 2005.

A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a future date; please revisit the funeral home website for updates and to leave condolences. His family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Harford County 4-H Camp, P.O. Box 70, Forest Hill, MD 21050.

Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
May 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jacqueline Williams
May 17, 2020
Offering you my deepest sympathy. May the God of all comfort carry you through this difficult time. Psalms 119:76
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
May 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Allow the God of comfort heal your heart.
