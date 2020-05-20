GEORGE W. HARKINS, 66 of Dover, PA, formerly of Pylesville, MD, was suddenly called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of



Judy Miller-Harkins with whom he had shared nearly 5 years of marriage.



Born on February 9, 1954 in Fallston, MD, he was one of seven children born to Margaret (Markline) Harkins of Whiteford, MD and the late Edgar Irving Harkins, Jr., as well as a 1972 graduate of North Harford High School in Pylesville, MD.



In his adolescence years, George was active on the Pylesville family dairy farm and was a 4-H club member working with Ayrshire dairy cattle as his projects. He received numerous awards and had been recognized for many achievements. He continued his love for the 4-H program serving on the board of directors for the 4-H Camp of Harford County and was a dedicated supporter of the 4-H All Star Program. True to his agricultural heritage, George served on the board of directors for the Harford County Farm Fair where he continued later as a director emeritus and was a staunch supporter of the FFA program. He was a co-chairman of the Shepherd's Auction held at the annual Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival and had served on the Eastern National Livestock Fair Committee. A carpenter, George had been known as a jack of all trades having many talents; he had been employed by various businesses.



Additional surviving family members include:



Three children-



Ryan Harkins of Stewartstown, PA



Robin (Brad) Corzatt of Berwick, IL



Missy (Robb) Altenburg of Jarrettsville, MD



Eight grandchildren-



Tanner and Camryn Harkins



Madison, Logan and Mallory Corzatt



Jarrett, Noah and Marissa Altenburg



Five siblings-



Betsy (Tom) Galbreath of Street, MD



Ed (Nancy) Harkins of Whiteford, MD



Kathleen (Bill) Scott of Elkton, MD



Janet Smyers of Frederick, MD



Charles (Jean) Harkins of Edgewood, MD



Ten adoring nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Harkins in 2005.



A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a future date; please revisit the funeral home website for updates and to leave condolences. His family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Harford County 4-H Camp, P.O. Box 70, Forest Hill, MD 21050.



Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.



