Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
George W. Miller Jr. Notice
On December 2, 2019, George Washington Miller Jr. passed away. Beloved husband of 42 years to Sharon Miller; Loving father of Toni Marie, Joseph (Phylicia), Kenneth, Keith (Pip), and Angela (Ian); Dear brother of Charles E. Miller Sr. (Tina Marie), and brother-in-law of Christina Rowand; Cherished grandfather of 13. He was predeceased by his parents, George W. Sr. and Helen L. Miller, and by his daughter-in-law, Glenda.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 12pm to 4pm, where Funeral Services along with Military Honors will immediately follow.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gettysburg Foundation, https://www.gettysburgfoundation.org/join-and-give.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
