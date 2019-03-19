Home

Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
George W. Shillenn

George W. Shillenn Notice
On March 14, 2019 GEORGE W. SHILLENN, beloved husband of the late Edith E. Shillenn (nee Bernhardt) and loving brother of Vivian Sheeler, Kenneth Shillenn and the late Elaine Jubb, Thomas and Edward Shillenn. Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Thursday, March 28th from 6 to 8p.m.; where all are invited to attend a Catholic Prayer Service on Friday, March 29th at 10a.m. Interment in Maryland Veterans Cemetery-Garrison Forest. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary School, 8501 Loch Raven Blvd. Towson, MD 21286. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2019
