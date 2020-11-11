George Donald Weisman, 96, passed away on Nov 7, 2020.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents Caroline Bocher, Luther Weisman, stepfather Charles Soper, his wife Sonta Amelia Falconi, his sister Betty Lou Wetzel, brother Warren Soper, and his son in law Robert Ray Cosgray.



He is survived by his son Donny Weisman and wife Sherri, daughter Diana Cosgray, grandchildren Brian Cosgray and wife Kara, Lindsey Mettinger and husband Ryan, Nicky Kaler and husband Ray, Jason Weisman, great grandchildren Ryan (RC) Mettinger, Brooke Mettinger, Garrett Kaler, and Dalton Kaler.



Visitation is on Wednesday, November 11th from 11:30 – 12:30.



Funeral Service will be at 12:30.



Burial following at Union Cemetery.



Please contact the family if planning to attend the services.



