George Sargent Wells passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 at the age of 87, at Asbury Solomons Retirement Community, in Solomons, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 7, 1932, George was one of five children born to the late William S. and Esther I. Wells. On February 27, 1950, at the age of 17, George enlisted in the United States Navy. When war with Korea was announced on June 25, 1950, George was sent to San Francisco, and then directly to Korea. George was designated as the Engineman for an LST boat, ferrying Marines from the ships to the beach at the landing at Inchon. After the war, he was reassigned to Japan for the rest of his enlistment, and left active service on July 10, 1953. George would eventually rejoin the Navy as a drilling Navy Reservist, and advance to Hull Technician Chief with the USS L. Y. SPEAR (AS-36) unit, retiring with over 26 years of service. Upon returning to Baltimore after his initial enlistment, he utilized skills gained in the Navy as a welder and a steamfitter. In June 1964, George was employed by Baltimore Gas & Electric Company as a Steam Fitter in the Building Construction Department. Since that time, George progressed to Construction Inspector, Construction Auditor and finally Senior QA Auditor in Nuclear Quality Assurance, at Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Calvert County, Maryland. He retired from BG&E in 1992, with 28 years of service. Married on April 27, 1957, George was the beloved husband of Wanda Mae (Webster) Wells, who preceded him in death on October 26, 2018. In retirement, George was an enthusiastic participant with Wanda in activities at Asbury Retirement Community and his home church, Trinity United Methodist, in Prince Frederick, where he was a former trustee. George liked to play pool and poker, delivered Meals on Wheels, and got up at 5:30am for his men's bible study group. He loved to play golf, and was known by his nickname: "One Putt" Wells. George is survived by his identical twin brother, Myron Sherman Wells of Selbyville, Delaware; by his daughter, Robin (Wells) McEnerney; son-in-law Jerry McEnerney; and grandchildren, Brendan McEnerney, Clare McEnerney and Shea McEnerney. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, online at www.nmcrs.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 30, 2019