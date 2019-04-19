Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

On April 17, 2019, George William Childs beloved husband of the late Adeline Dora Childs (nee Dunham); dear father of David. W. Childs Sr. (Ann, nee Prigel); dear grandfather of David W. Childs Jr. (Rachel, nee Powell) Curtis R. Childs (Amy, nee Harper) and Scott B. Childs (Leah, nee Langrill); loving great-grandfather of Lee, Eliza, Rose, Jackson, Annaliese, Molly, William, Ivy, Jasper, Brennan, May and Silas Childs. Devoted brother of the late Donald P. Childs and R. Ghent Childs Jr. Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, April 24th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials in his name may be made to East Baltimore Graffiti Church 2440 Greenmount Ave. Baltimore MD 21218. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
