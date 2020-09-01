George Williams

Pioneering transplant surgeon and first president of UNOS, father of four and grandfather "Yampa" to many, G. Melville Williams died August 26, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Mell was born in 1930 in Soochow China, the son of Melville Owen Williams and Annie Lee Williams. They lived along with his younger sister Ann (Craig) on the campus of Soochow University, where his father was a professor of sociology and religion. The family left China as WWII broke out when Mell was 10 and eventually settled in Leonia, New Jersey, where Mell worked summers for the City of Hackensack and went on to attend Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio.



Mell met fellow student Elizabeth Lee Logan at Oberlin, they fell in love and married in 1955 and went on to have four children, Curtiss Williams (Lawrie), Steve Williams (Annette), Lucy Hand (Ben) and Liddy Garcia Bunuel (Martin). Mell attended Harvard Medical School and went to Mass General Hospital for his Internship and Residency from 1957-1963. After brief stints in Iran as an Army Captain and physician and Australia where he researched immunology at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne, Australia, he joined the faculty of the Medical College of Virginia in 1965. There he collaborated with a gifted team of transplant surgeons, led by David Hume pioneering early discoveries in transplantation.



Mell accepted a position with Johns Hopkins Hospital and University School of Medicine in 1969 as Professor of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Transplantation and Vascular Surgery until 1995, when he retired from transplantation to lead vascular surgery until 2000. He retired from active surgery in 2010 after thirty-seven years.



Mell has been President of the Halsted Society, United Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS), the American Society of Transplant Surgeons and was President and one of the founding members of The Southern Association of Vascular Surgery (SAVS). While his research interests included endothelial biology in transplanted organs and aortas; reperfusion injury, antibodies and rejection, his deepest commitments were to the care and wellbeing of his patients. This was core to who he was. He often visited patients Sunday night to prepare them for early Monday morning surgery and his sensitivity was evident in the difficult conversations around organ donation. He was a truly integrated surgeon who considered among his most important accomplishments to be the mentorship of aspiring, young surgeons.



Mell married Linda Parsons in April of 1996 and added two stepdaughters, Kristin Parsons and Amy (Bob) Mann. Together Mell and Linda ushered in a new chapter in his life as Yampa, or Grandfather. Mell and Linda created Camp Yampa Yamma hosting all 12 of their grandchildren for a week every summer for 10 years. Swimming, boating, adventures to Dobbins Island, all-inclusive theater performances, room inspections, and awards night created a unique experience which was not only a gift for grandchildren, but also the break provided their children with precious restorative time. (Madison Williams, Lexi Williams- Curtiss/Lawrie Williams), (Rowan Williams - Steve/Annette Williams), (Grace Hand, Logan Hand -Lucy/Ben Hand) (Justin Garcia-Bunuel, Jake Garcia Bunuel Liddy/Martin Garcia Bunuel) (Tyler Parsons, Sydney Parsons, Riley Parsons - Kristin Parsons), (Hannah Brown, Abby Brown -Amy/Bob Mann).



Mell had a special interest in his birthplace China and made important relationships with the medical community as they collaborated to advance medicine in both countries. He and Linda retired to Stuart, Florida where, as Spirit would have it, Mell himself became the recipient of a



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store