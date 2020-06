Let it be known that on February 20, 2020 George L. Wills was found deceased at his home in Baltimore City, Maryland. The deceased died of natural causes. For more information on the deceased, please contact his oldest son, Avery L. Wills.We mourn the loss of George L. Wills. We know he is now resting in peace with his beloved wife, Edna P. Wills



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store