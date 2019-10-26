|
On October 23, 2019, Georgeanna "Docky" Lingenfelder (nee Pohler), beloved wife of the late Henry A. "Hank" Lingenfelder, devoted mother of Henry G. Lingenfelder and his wife Beth, Robert W. Lingenfelder and his wife Jayne and the late Edward G. Lingenfelder, dear sister of Katherine Rock and Grace Brune, loving grandmother of Ana Landis, Laura Daly and Evan Lingenfelder.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Sunday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM. A Funeral Service will be held Monday 10AM at the funeral home. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019