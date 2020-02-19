|
On February 15, 2020, Georgia Louise Jones Brady, wife of the late Robert Eldridge Brady. Mother of Roy Andrew Brady and his wife Linda, Robert Donald Brady and his wife Lori, Steven Joseph Brady and his wife Toni and Georgia Susan Brady and her husband Bill Kreuz. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 predeceased grandchild.
Family will receive friends at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208 on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial, begins at 2:00pm. Interment at St. Charles Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or the Augsburg Lutheran Home, 6811 Campfield Road, Gwynn Oak, MD 21207. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020