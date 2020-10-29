Georgia Plakotoris died on October 27, 2020 at Blakehurst Assisted Living, Towson, MD, she was 98.



Georgia was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 25, 1922. Married to Nick Plakotoris in 1942. They were married for 72 years. Nick passed away in January 2015. She had two sons. Her eldest son Michael Plakotoris died in October 2015. She is survived by Stephen Plakotoris and three grandchildren, Nicholas Plakotoris, Tampa, FL, Mark Plakotoris, Baltimore, MD, and Neena Plakotoris, Hunt Valley, MD. There are also two great grandchildren, Alexander and Anastasia Plakotoris, Tampa, FL.



Mrs. Plakotoris will lie-in-state at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Rd., Baltimore, MD 21207, on Saturday, October 31st, from 12 to 1 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be begin. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery.



