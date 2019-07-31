Home

Gerald Conrad Beauchesne (Jerry), age 82, passed away at home Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, November 19, 1936, son of Joseph (Cle) H. C. Beauchesne and Mary (Beatrice) R. B. Alexandre.

A remembrance will be held August 25, 11:00 a.m., at the Clubhouse at Quarry Lakes, 2525 Quarry Lake Dr., Baltimore, MD 21209, with a gathering after.

Donations can be made in memory of Jerry Beauchesne to: Operation Walk Maryland, 10807 Falls Road, #467, Brooklandville, MD 21022, or online at https://www.operationwalkmd.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
