Gerald Craig Correll of Reisterstown, MD, died peacefully on Friday, November 6th,2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn (nee Yaffey) Correll. Son Miquel Corelli and his fiancée Dawn Ellen. Daughters Angela (nee Correll) Nelson and her husband Todd Nelson, Amy Estes and her wife Jennifer Reed. Son Keith Estes. Grandchildren Jordan and Joshua Reed-Estes, Noah Corelli, Isabella and Max Nelson.
Mr. Correll was born on November 5, 1939 in Rockingham County, NC to the late Craig Alonzo Correll and Daisy May (nee Price) Correll.
Mr. Correll ran a successful company, M&A sales until he retired. Gerald had a strong faith and enjoyed boating and gardening, but his true passion was his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his favorite rescue. https://associationforanimalrights.org/pages/about-us
