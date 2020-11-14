1/1
Gerald C. Correll
1939 - 2020
Gerald Craig Correll of Reisterstown, MD, died peacefully on Friday, November 6th,2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn (nee Yaffey) Correll. Son Miquel Corelli and his fiancée Dawn Ellen. Daughters Angela (nee Correll) Nelson and her husband Todd Nelson, Amy Estes and her wife Jennifer Reed. Son Keith Estes. Grandchildren Jordan and Joshua Reed-Estes, Noah Corelli, Isabella and Max Nelson.

Mr. Correll was born on November 5, 1939 in Rockingham County, NC to the late Craig Alonzo Correll and Daisy May (nee Price) Correll.

Mr. Correll ran a successful company, M&A sales until he retired. Gerald had a strong faith and enjoyed boating and gardening, but his true passion was his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his favorite rescue. https://associationforanimalrights.org/pages/about-us

For more information please contact www.ElineFuneralHome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
November 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
