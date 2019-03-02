|
On February 26, 2019, Gerald C. Myers, Beloved husband of 61 years to Sharon Myers, Devoted father of Ronald Myers and the late Gerald Myers, Loving grandfather of Kayla, Ryan, Josh and Danny. Gerald is also survived by many loving friends and family. Visitation with family will be held at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Sunday 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM. A service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held on Monday, 11 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2019