Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fullerton, MD
Gerald Soukup
Gerald Charles Soukup Notice
On February 3, 2020 Gerald Charles Soukup; beloved husband of the late Patricia Soukup (nee Celesky); cherished father of Jerry Soukup and his wife Andrea, Thomas Soukup and his wife Jennifer, and Michael Soukup and his wife Cindy.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton). Interment St. Joseph Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Gerald's name to the Perry Hall Rec Council, 9033 Honeygo Blvd., Perryhall MD 21128. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
