Gerald "Jerry" Cohen

Gerald "Jerry" Cohen Notice
Gerald "Jerry" Frederic Cohen passed away on April 25, 2020, at the age of 78. Gerald cared deeply for his family and was known by all as a wonderfully caring and cherished man. He is survived by his beloved wife, Harriet Cohen (nee Snyder); his daughter, Jodi (Louis) Buckner; brother, Joel (Joan) Cohen; grandchildren, Holly (William) Aguero, Logan Buckner, and Kyle Buckner; great granddaughter, Charleigh Ella Aguero; niece, Glori Shapiro. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Jane Cohen.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
