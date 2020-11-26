Gerald E. Younkins, Sr., age 85 of Glenelg, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born March 7, 1935 in Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Clarence and Evelyn (Beachley) Younkins.



Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed watching the Ravens, Orioles and Terrapins. He also enjoyed spending time with his family including 5 grandchildren and two great granddaughters. He was a wonderful father and PopPop and will be greatly missed.



His survivors include his wife Beverly Younkins; three sons Jerry Younkins and daughter-in-law Lara, Jeff Younkins, Michael Younkins and daughter-in-law Jennifer; sister Gloria Fick; grandchildren Tyler, Taylor, Trevor, Payten and Adriana; great-granddaughters Hadley and Aubree.



The family received family and friends for a visitation and a funeral service on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Interment was at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.



Those desiring may send donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store