Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels, Charlestown Retirement Community
711 Maiden Choice Ln.
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels, Charlestown Retirement Community
711 Maiden Choice Ln.
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colonel Gerald Francis Reed Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colonel Gerald Francis Reed Sr. Notice
On February 1, 2020, Colonel Gerald Francis Reed, Sr. of Catonsville, beloved husband of the late Mary Evelyn Reed, devoted father of Dr. John P. Reed, Maura E. Morson, Sheila M. Magin, and Gerald F. Reed, Jr., loving grandfather of Conor and Kathleen Reed, Connelly Magin Ruggiero, Patrick and Matthew Magin and Lindsay Carroll, dear father-in law of Nicholas Morson, Richard Magin, and Carol Kayser, and also survived by his grandson-in-law Dominick Ruggiero and dear friend Emilie Sosnoski. He was predeceased by his brothers, Harper and William Reed.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels, Charlestown Retirement Community, 711 Maiden Choice Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228.. The family will receive visitors before Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, Montana 59003.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -