|
|
On February 1, 2020, Colonel Gerald Francis Reed, Sr. of Catonsville, beloved husband of the late Mary Evelyn Reed, devoted father of Dr. John P. Reed, Maura E. Morson, Sheila M. Magin, and Gerald F. Reed, Jr., loving grandfather of Conor and Kathleen Reed, Connelly Magin Ruggiero, Patrick and Matthew Magin and Lindsay Carroll, dear father-in law of Nicholas Morson, Richard Magin, and Carol Kayser, and also survived by his grandson-in-law Dominick Ruggiero and dear friend Emilie Sosnoski. He was predeceased by his brothers, Harper and William Reed.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels, Charlestown Retirement Community, 711 Maiden Choice Ln., Catonsville, MD 21228.. The family will receive visitors before Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, Montana 59003.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020